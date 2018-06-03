New York Man Sentenced to Over 16 Years in Prison in Sextortion Case

Washington, DC - A man who solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from a minor and distributed them on the Internet was sentenced to 200 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss of the District of Delaware made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark of the District of Delaware.

Justin R. Gulisano aka Emma Alexander Gulisano, 26, of Newark, New York, was charged on March 10, 2016, and pleaded guilty on Sept. 28, 2017.

According to admissions made in connection with the plea agreement, Gulisano met the victim online when the victim was 15 years old. Gulisano began requesting and received sexually explicit images and videos from the victim. Gulisano posted the sexually explicit videos of the victim on a pornography website where they were downloaded, posted, and reposted by other viewers to additional pornographic websites. Eventually, the victim refused to make and send additional images and videos. Mr. Gulisano responded by threatening the victim on more than one occasion. He threatened to post the victim’s images and videos on the Internet again, he threatened to share the images and videos with the victim’s brother, and he threatened the victim’s life.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Delaware Child Predator Task Force investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Lauren Britsch of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham L. Robinson of the District of Delaware prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.