White House Press Secretary Regarding the Pardon of Dinesh D’Souza

Washington, DC - Thursday, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) to Dinesh D’Souza, an accomplished author, lecturer, and scholar.

Mr. D’Souza was, in the President’s opinion, a victim of selective prosecution for violations of campaign finance laws. Mr. D’Souza accepted responsibility for his actions, and also completed community service by teaching English to citizens and immigrants seeking citizenship.

In light of these facts, the President has determined that Mr. D’Souza is fully worthy of this pardon.