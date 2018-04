Ride ‘em Cowboy

Kauai, Hawaii - Hawaiian cowboys apparently prefer jet skis rather than horses when they are on a roundup. A lasso wielding man on a jet ski was seen in the waters off the island of Kauai in the aftermath of recent torrential flooding chasing a bison that got loose during the storm, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Observers said he successfully roped the buffalo saving its life.