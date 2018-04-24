White House Press Secretary on Committee Approval of Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo

Washington, DC - With Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo’s favorable report from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the American people are one step closer to having their top diplomat in place at a critical time in our history.

Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the United States is on a path toward a safer, more prosperous future. Secretary-designate Pompeo is an integral part of the President’s vision going forward. We look forward to the full Senate confirming him in the coming days.