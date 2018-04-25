What You Need to Know About the Effective Entry Restrictions Protecting Our National Security

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump’s action to restrict the entry of individuals from certain countries is working to strengthen our screening and vetting capabilities.

On September 24, 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed a Proclamation establishing entry restrictions for nationals from certain countries. The Proclamation followed an extensive, world-wide review, which determined that the selected countries were not adequately sharing information about their nationals with the United States or presented other risk factors that threatened our national security.

Following President Trump’s actions, other countries have adopted new security measures, strengthening our ability to identify and properly vet individuals entering or seeking to enter the United States. Information-sharing and identification practices between the United States and foreign governments have significantly improved as a result. For example, in response to the President’s actions, 29 countries produced example travel documents that can be used to combat fraud, and 11 countries agreed to share information on known or suspected terrorists.

One country addressed by the Proclamation, Chad, made such significant strides in improving its information-sharing that the entry restrictions were lifted. The significant steps taken by Chad and other nations make clear that the Administration’s efforts to enhance our national security are working.

The restrictions established by President Trump are needed to prevent individuals who pose a threat to our safety and security from entering the United States.

President Trump’s top priority is the safety and security of the American people. The Proclamation’s entry restrictions advance that priority. Without them, dangerous criminals or terrorists could evade detection and enter our country from nations that fail to fully provide the information we need for our screening and vetting processes. Further, without the Proclamation, foreign governments would have little incentive to improve their information-sharing practices moving forward, only making the problem worse.

Simply put, the entry restrictions are needed to strengthen our national security and are succeeding in doing exactly that.