Border Patrol Agents Continue Disrupting Smuggling Operations

Border News

Edinburg, Texas - On Monday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents disrupted two human smuggling events resulting in the arrest of 29 illegal aliens.

Yesterday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents received a concerned call regarding a large group of possible illegal aliens near Sullivan City, Texas. Upon arrival to the suspected area, agents observed multiple subjects attempting to load into a nearby vehicle. As agents attempted to make contact with the vehicle, multiple subjects were seen absconding into the nearby brush. A search of the immediate area, resulted in the apprehension of 15 illegal aliens. The driver of the vehicle could not be located. All subjects were transported to the McAllen station for processing.

Yesterday afternoon, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents received information of a possible stash house located in Roma, Texas. Agents located the home and discovered 14 illegal aliens inside the residence. The subjects encountered are from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Border Patrol is processing the subjects accordingly.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.