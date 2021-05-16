CBP Officers at Pharr International Bridge Discover Half Ton of Marijuana in Trailer

Border News

Pharr, Texas - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility discovered over half a ton of alleged marijuana valued at $250,000 concealed within a commercial trailer arriving from Mexico.

“Although some of the other hard narcotics may be more lucrative to drug smuggling organizations, large interceptions of marijuana like these still keep our communities safe, which is a top priority within our border security mission,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

Packages containing 1,241 pounds of marijuana

seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

CBP officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on May 11, 2021 encountered an empty tractor/trailer arriving from Mexico and a secondary inspection which included the use of non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment resulted in officers discovering that the trailer’s floor was loaded with alleged marijuana. Officers removed 300 packages weighing 1,241 pounds (563 kg) from the conveyance.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).