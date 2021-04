Border News

Wellton, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station apprehended a group of eight illegal aliens carrying makeshift backpacks with a total of 301 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning.

Agents were patrolling the desert area south of Mohawk Pass when they spotted the group. The group was apprehended and found to be carrying the bundles of marijuana, worth an estimated $105,000. Agents arrested the illegal aliens and seized the marijuana.