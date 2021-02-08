Border News

Brownsville, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine. CBP officers discovered the narcotics, valued at approximately $211,140, hidden within a 2013 Dodge vehicle.

“Our officers use every tool at their disposal to secure our borders and continue to intercept dangerous narcotics, ensuring that they don’t reach our communities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than 27 pounds of

cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville

Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 27-year-old female United States citizen from Brownsville, Texas, applied for entry into the United States driving a 2013 Dodge. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive imaging system (NII), CBP officers discovered 11 packages hidden within the 2013 Dodge. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 27.38 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $211,140.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.