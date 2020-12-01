Border Patrol Agents Locate, Rescue Injured Man Following Dirt Bike Accident

Border News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents located and rescued a missing contracted employee working near the Andrade Port of Entry Saturday after another employee notified them that he went for a dirt bike ride during his lunch break and did not return.

Agents tend to a dirt bike rider Saturday.

An agent assigned to the Yuma Station encountered the employee who told him of the missing man at approximately 4:30 p.m. A search was immediately initiated and included the Yuma Sector Border Search, Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) and an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew located the missing man at approximately 5:10 p.m. along the old All American Canal just over a mile west of Sidewinder Road. The man appeared to have crashed his dirt bike and had life-threatening injuries.

BORSTAR agents suspected a spinal injury and stabilized the man while they waited for an air ambulance to arrive on scene. The man was subsequently transported to a Phoenix-area hospital.