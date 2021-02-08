Concerned Citizen’s Report Prevents a Human Smuggling Attempt

Border News

Laredo, Texas - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station responded to a concerned citizen’s report and prevented a human smuggling attempt in south Laredo.

The incident began during the mid-morning of January 30, when agents responded to a report of a gray tractor trailer loading up several individuals near a business on State Highway 359.

Agents searched the area and quickly apprehended 33 individuals in the cab and trailer of the vehicle. The individuals were in the United States illegally from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. Most of the individuals were not wearing any Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). All of the individuals were provided PPE, medically screened, and taken into custody.

