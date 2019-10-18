U.S. Border Patrol Agents Rescue Four Individuals in Distress

Border News

Carrizo Springs, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Carrizo Springs Station rescued four illegal aliens and found the remains of a deceased man on a remote ranch, October 5.

“Many illegal aliens are unprepared for the distances they must walk and the terrible heat they will face after crossing the Rio Grande River,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Smuggling organizations routinely force ill-prepared migrants to hike through remote terrain to avoid being encountered by Border Patrol. Sadly, one member of the group was found deceased, but the quick action taken by our agents in locating the others prevented further loss of life.”

Border Patrol agents responded to a 911 call regarding several lost migrants, one of whom was reportedly unresponsive and exhibiting symptoms of a heat-related illness. After receiving the approximate location of the stranded migrants, agents began a search of the area. With the assistance of a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter, agents were able to locate the group.

Four male Mexican nationals, were taken into custody and transported to the Carrizo Springs Border Patrol Station, where they were processed in accordance with Customs and Border Protection guidelines. There were no illnesses or injuries reported, nor was any medical assistance requested.

Unfortunately, a fifth man was deceased upon the agents’ arrival. A justice of the peace was contacted, and pronounced the man dead after arriving at the scene. Documents recovered from the man identified him as a 25-year-old Mexican national. The remains were turned over to a local funeral home.

This marks the first death encountered by Border Patrol agents within Del Rio Sector for Fiscal Year 2020.