2 Border Patrol Agents Assaulted in 24 Hours

Border News

Tucson, Arizona - Two U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling in Southern Arizona were assaulted in separate incidents within 24 hours last week.

Thursday evening, a Tucson Sector agent was assaulted by a man who had illegally entered the United States through the desert near Lukeville. The 24-year-old Guatemalan national grew combative during arrest and struck the agent before being taken into custody.

Friday afternoon, a Tucson Sector agent was nearly struck by a motorist attempting to evade arrest near Whetstone. The 22-year-old Phoenix man, wanted for human smuggling, narrowly missed the federal agent when his car collided with the agent's cruiser.

The Guatemalan national will face federal assault charges and immigration violations. The Phoenix man will be prosecuted under federal assault charges as well as those for his role in a human smuggling attempt in Cochise County.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll-free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone's life.