Laredo, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry continued to process traffic in a timely manner but remained vigilant as they intercepted a significant amount of methamphetamine and cocaine over the weekend.

“These seizures demonstrate how the officers’ training, utilization of technology and CBP canines led to the discovery of these hard narcotics,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

North-facing view of Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The first seizure occurred on Saturday, October 5, at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2017 Toyota Yaris driven by a 23-year-old male Mexican citizen who resides in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, for a secondary inspection. During a canine and physical inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered 32 packages containing 36 pounds of alleged crystal methamphetamine within the vehicle.

The second seizure also occurred at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge on Saturday, October 5, when a CBP officer referred a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 56-year-old male Mexican citizen who resides in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, for a secondary inspection. Upon a non-intrusive imaging inspection by CBP officers, a total of nine packages containing 21 pounds of alleged cocaine were discovered within the vehicle.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $679,315.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The drivers were arrested and both cases were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.