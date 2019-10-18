Border News

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry intercepted a significant amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $3.2 million in one enforcement action over the weekend.

“This was an excellent interception by our CBP officers and a great example of the layered enforcement implemented by CBP,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Our officers maintain strict vigilance as they process thousands of vehicles daily and significant amounts of narcotics are intercepted.”

Aerial view of Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, October 6 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The seizure occurred when a CBP officer referred a 2001 Ford pickup for a secondary examination. During a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, CBP officers discovered 161 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine within the vehicle.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $3,238,116.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.