Border Patrol Agents Arrest Mexican Mafia Member for Smuggling

Border News

Eagle Pass, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Pass station arrested a Mexican Mafia member during a failed human smuggling attempt, October 2.

Agents assisted Maverick County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop in Eagle Pass and discovered three illegal aliens concealed in the back seat of the vehicle. The driver and front-seat passenger, both U.S. citizens, and the three illegal aliens were arrested and taken to the Eagle Pass South Station for processing.

“We enjoy an excellent relationship with our local law enforcement partners” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “I applaud the Maverick County Sheriff’s Deputies and our agents, who worked together to stop a convicted felon from smuggling illegal aliens into our communities.”

The driver, identified as Juan Alberto Garcia, 39, is a self-admitted member of the Mexican Mafia and has an extensive criminal history. Garcia has multiple felony convictions throughout Texas for drug-related offenses and other crimes including assault, burglary and theft. He and the front-seat passenger will both be charged with 8 USC § 1324 – Alien Smuggling, and face up to 10 years in prison.

The illegal aliens apprehended, two from Ecuador and one Guatemalan national, will be processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.