Lukeville CBP Officers Arrest Local Resident Smuggling Drugs

Border News

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested an Arizona man after seizing 50 pounds of methamphetamine on Thursday.

CBP officers at the Port of Lukeville

seized 50 pounds of meth from the

spare tire of a local resident.

Officers referred a 37-year-old Lukeville, Arizona man for a secondary inspection of his Chevy truck as he applied to enter the United States from Mexico Thursday morning.

After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, officers searched the truck and removed 50 packages of drugs from the truck’s spare tire. The drugs were identified as 50 pounds of methamphetamine, worth just more than $45,000.

Officers arrested the subject and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the truck were seized.