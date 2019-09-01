Nogales CBP Officers Arrest Methamphetamine Smuggler

Border News

Nogales, California - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at the Port of Nogales seized just more than 39 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday.

CBP Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 36-year-old Nogales, Arizona woman for further inspection of her Oldsmobile SUV when she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early Thursday morning. The search led to the discovery of 35 packages from throughout the vehicle. The packages were identified as more than 39 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of more than $35,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.