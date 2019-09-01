Illegal Alien with Active Warrant Arrested Smuggling Over 820 Pounds of Marijuana

Border News

Arivaca, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents seized over 820 pounds of marijuana and arrested 11 illegal aliens in a remote, mountainous canyon southeast of Arivaca Wednesday afternoon.

Agents seized more than 800 pounds

of marijuana from backpackers west

of Nogales

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were alerted to a group wearing camouflage and carrying bundles of marijuana in the mountains west of Nogales. Assisted by an Air and Marine Operations helicopter, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents located and arrested 11 men. Agents discovered 36 bundles of marijuana hidden nearby, weighing approximately 820 pounds.

Eleven backpackers were arrested by

Tucson Sector agents, including a

Guatemalan national with an active

warrant out of Mario County, Oregon

The Honduran, Guatemalan, and Mexican nationals, ranging in age from 15 to 38 years old, are facing federal immigration and drug smuggling charges.

Records checks revealed that a 25-year-old Guatemalan in the group, Mario Felipe-Perez, has an active warrant in Marion County, Oregon, for burglary, domestic violence assault, and contempt of court. The warrant issuing agency was notified Perez was in federal custody, and he is awaiting extradition to Marion County.