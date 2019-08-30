Border Patrol Arrests Sexual Offender in Eastern Arizona

Border News

Clifton, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender discovered among a group of illegal immigrants in eastern Arizona.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered the group of two men, one woman, and a juvenile while responding to a request for assistance from a Greenlee County Sheriff’s deputy near Clifton, Arizona.

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and

Border Protection

Agents interviewing the group learned all five Mexican nationals were illegally present in the country. Records checks revealed one of the men, 32-year-old Zacarias Bautista-Emiliano, had an extensive criminal history in the United States.

Bautista-Emiliano was found guilty in California of sexual crimes against a child in 2013. Due to extensive immigration violations, Bautista also had received a lifetime ban from entering the United States.

Bautista will remain in custody to face criminal charges, while the other four members in the group will be processed for immigration violations.