CBP Arrests Man Hiding Methamphetamine On His Body

Border News

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Port of Nogales seized more than two pounds of meth Monday afternoon.

Officers at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing referred a 35-year-old Tucson man returning from Mexico for further inspection after a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. After a subsequent search, officers discovered two packages hidden in the man’s groin area contained more than two pounds of meth, worth nearly $2,000.

Drug smuggler.

Officers seized the drugs and arrested the subject, who was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Individuals arrested may be charged by complaint, the method by which a person is charged with criminal activity, which raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.