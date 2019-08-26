CBP Field Operations Intercepts Narcotics in Commercial Shipments

Border News

Pharr, Texas - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility foiled two smuggling attempts of marijuana and cocaine, in separate unrelated incidents that totaled over $2 million in street value.

“These were two outstanding interceptions of narcotics in the cargo environment that were accomplished due to great teamwork and perseverance,” said Port Director Sylvia Briones, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

Packages containing 202 pounds of cocaine

seized by CBP officers at Pharr International

Bridge.

On Aug. 16, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial shipment of floor tile arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the tractor/trailer for further examination, which included a non-intrusive imaging (NII) system inspection. Officers conducting the secondary inspection located 430 packages of alleged marijuana hidden within the shipment that weighed 1,079 pounds (489.5 kg) and which had an estimated street value of $216,000.

On Aug. 17, CBP officers at the same cargo facility inspected a commercial shipment of fresh limes and with the assistance of a (canine team), were able to detect packages of alleged cocaine hidden within the trailer. Officers removed and seized 80 packages of cocaine that weighed 202 pounds (91.5 kg) and had a street value of $1,860,000.

CBP OFO seized both conveyances along with all the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continues with these investigations.