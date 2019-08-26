Border Patrol Prevents Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

Border News

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents prevented an attempt to smuggle marijuana through a checkpoint located near Hebbronville, Texas.

The incident occurred on August 18, when a black pickup truck approached the primary inspection area of the checkpoint on State Highway 16.

While agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver, a K-9 alerted to the vehicle. The driver was referred to secondary inspection where agents discovered two bundles of marijuana concealed within luggage located in the back seat.

The marijuana weighed 40.4 pounds with an approximate value of $32,320. Border Patrol agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, and seized the bundles of marijuana.

The case was turned over to the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution.