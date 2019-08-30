CBP Arrests Woman with Fentanyl

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 22-year-old Altar, Sonora, Mexico, woman for further inspection at a pedestrian lane after a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. A subsequent search by officers led to the removal of 5 packages hidden in the woman’s undergarments contained almost two pounds of fentanyl pills, worth nearly $21,000.
Officers seized the drugs and arrested the subject, who was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.