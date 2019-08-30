CBP Arrests Woman with Fentanyl

Border News

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl on Tuesday afternoon.

CBP officers seized five packages of

fentanyl pills from a pedestrian crosser

at the Port of Nogales.

Officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 22-year-old Altar, Sonora, Mexico, woman for further inspection at a pedestrian lane after a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. A subsequent search by officers led to the removal of 5 packages hidden in the woman’s undergarments contained almost two pounds of fentanyl pills, worth nearly $21,000.

Officers seized the drugs and arrested the subject, who was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.