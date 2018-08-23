24-Year-Old Arrested with Meth at Port of San Luis

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested a United States citizen for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States Thursday.

CBP officers at the pedestrian crossing referred a 24-year-old woman for further inspection Thursday night. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to the women and a subsequent search led to the discovery of two packages determined to be meth, concealed in her groin. The drugs weighed nearly one third of a pound, with an estimated street value of nearly $1,100.

Officers seized the drugs, and the subject was turned over to the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force following her arrest.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows for filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

