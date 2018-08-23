Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol

Lukeville, Arizona - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents apprehended two male Mexican nationals Thursday morning near Lukeville and later discovered one was convicted in California of sexual intercourse with a minor under 18.

Agents made the discovery while processing 39-year-old Jose Real-Beltran and another Mexican national illegally present in the United States. Criminal records revealed Real-Beltran was convicted in 2003 in Compton, California, and sentenced to one year in jail and five years of probation.

Real-Beltran now faces criminal prosecution for re-entry as a felon, and both men face charges for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

