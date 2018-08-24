Operation Stonegarden in Cochise County Stops Smuggling Attempt

Douglas, Arizona - A Cochise County Sheriff deputy participating in Operation Stonegarden requested assistance from Douglas Station Border Patrol agents Thursday after stopping a vehicle occupied by three U.S. citizens and three illegal aliens on State Route 80.

The deputy stopped a Dodge Dart for a traffic violation but learned that three of the six occupants were in the country illegally. One of the suspects was found in the vehicle’s trunk.

Agents arrived on scene and arrested the occupants of the vehicle. The U.S. citizens, two Wittmann men and a Phoenix woman, were charged with human smuggling while the Mexican men were processed for immigration violations.

Collaboration between state, tribal, local and federal law enforcement agencies provides a greater force to combat transnational criminal activity in southern Arizona. Operation Stonegarden also allows agencies to augment their staffing and patrol units. This enables them to increase their presence in border communities, improving safety and security while Border Patrol agents concentrate more on remote areas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.