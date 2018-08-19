Agents Arrest Illegal Alien with Felony Criminal History

Lukeville, Arizona - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a male Mexican national Saturday morning after he re-entered the U.S. illegally near Lukeville.

Agents arrested 33-year-old Carlos Ramirez-Ramirez south of Gila Bend and transported him to the Ajo Station for processing.

During a subsequent fingerprint and criminal records check, agents discovered Ramirez was convicted in 2011 for attempted sexual assault on a child under 15 years old in Denver, Colorado, and sentenced to eight years of intensive supervision program.

Ramirez’s criminal history in Colorado includes harassment, driving under restraint, and leaving the scene of an accident. He now faces criminal prosecution for re-entry as a felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.