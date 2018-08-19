CBP Canine Sniffs Hard Drugs Within Vehicle at Port Of San Luis

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican national in connection to a failed smuggling attempt Sunday resulting in the seizure of 45 pounds of methamphetamine at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 22-year-old Mexican male for additional inspection of his Nissan sedan as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico yesterday morning. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it was trained to detect, officers discovered packages of meth throughout the vehicle. The drugs are valued at more than $135,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.