Smuggler Bails from Vehicle, Later Arrested By USBP

Douglas, Arizona - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Douglas Station arrested one United States citizen and three Mexican nationals during a disrupted human smuggling attempt on east State Route 80 east of Douglas, Friday evening.

An agent patrolling Highway 80 attempted to stop a 2005 Nissan Altima for a welfare check after noticing that the vehicle was emitting heavy amounts of smoke from the undercarriage. As the agent approached, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop; three occupants exited the Nissan and fled on foot into the desert.

After a short pursuit, three illegal aliens, ages 18, 35, and 36, were arrested by agents. The driver, a 37-year-old Douglas resident continued driving the Nissan towards Douglas before crashing into a fence and bailed on foot into the desert, abandoning the vehicle.

Nearby agents responded and were able to arrest the Douglas resident for smuggling. The three illegal aliens are being processed for immigration violations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

