Nogales CBP Officers Arrest Hard Drug Smugglers

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a U.S. citizen and a Mexican national for attempting to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into the United States last Friday, worth $345,000.

CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 37-year-old Mexican woman for further inspection of her Jeep SUV on Friday morning. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, officers seized more than 59 pounds of methamphetamine, which were found throughout the vehicle, worth nearly $178,000.

That evening, officers working the DeConcini Crossing referred a 29-year-old U.S. woman for a further search of her Toyota sedan as she attempted to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico. Following a positive alert by a canine, officers seized more than four pounds of heroin, worth more than $116,000 and over 17 pounds of meth, worth more than $51,000, which was concealed within the rear seats.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicles. Both subjects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations following their arrests.