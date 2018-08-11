Marijuana Smugglers Arrested by CBP Officers at Port of Lukeville

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested two U.S. citizens after seizing nearly 500 pounds worth of marijuana over the weekend.

Officers referred a 21-year-old man for a secondary inspection of his Ford SUV as he applied to re-enter the United States from Mexico Saturday afternoon. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to the discovery of nearly 373 pounds of marijuana within the tires as well as the gas tank, with an estimated value of more than $186,000.

Sunday evening, officers referred a 25-year-old man for a further search of his KIA sedan. Following a positive alert by a CBP canine, officers removed several packages of marijuana from within the trunk as well as the subject’s luggage. The marijuana weighed more than 122 pounds, worth in excess of $61,000.

Officers arrested both subjects and turned them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicles were seized.