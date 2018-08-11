Body Carrier Arrested with Meth at Port of Nogales

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a Mexican national for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States Tuesday, worth nearly $13,000.

CBP officers at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing referred a 43-year-old woman for further inspection Tuesday morning. When an officer searched the woman’s purse, two packages of were found and determined to be meth, as well as a third package which was removed from the subjects undergarments. The drugs weighed more than four pounds, with an estimated value of nearly $13,000.

Officers seized the drugs. The subject was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations following her arrest.