Border Patrol Nabs Rio Rico Couple Smuggling Meth and Cocaine

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a Rio Rico couple Saturday morning at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint after finding 18 pounds of illegal narcotics in their 2005 Trailblazer.

Agents referred the 56-year-old male U.S. citizen, and 51-year-old female permanent resident from Mexico for further inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect emitting from the rear of the vehicle. During the search, agents found seven packages of cocaine and two packages of methamphetamine.

The drugs had a combined weight exceeding 18 pounds and an estimated value of more than $197,000.

Agents turned the truck, drugs, and suspects over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.