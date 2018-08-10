San Luis CBP Officers Seize More Than 87 Pounds of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl pills

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested five people in separate smuggling attempts last week, resulting in the seizure of nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin, and almost one and a half pounds of suspected fentanyl pills at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

July 31, an 18-year-old man attempted to enter the U.S. as a pedestrian when a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Officers located two packages of fentanyl pills taped to his thighs.

August 1, officers referred a 34-year-old woman for additional inspection as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico in her Chrysler. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to an odor it was trained to detect, officers located approximately 27 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at almost $81,000, within the rear seats.

August 2, a 42-year-old woman and her 44-year old male passenger attempted to re-enter the United States in a Dodge sedan when a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect, leading officers to more than 51 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $153,780; and nearly seven pounds of heroin worth $162,250 in the vehicles rocker panels.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old woman attempting to enter the U.S. as a pedestrian was found to have an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. During an inspection, CBP officers discovered nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine in her pants pocket.

The drugs and vehicles in these cases were seized by CBP officers. The subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

