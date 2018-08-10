Border Patrol and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Illegal Aliens Possessing Guns

Douglas, Arizona - Douglas Station Border Patrol agents responded to a request for assistance from a Cochise County Sheriff deputy Saturday evening in Douglas, and arrested two illegal aliens in possession of four handguns.

A deputy with Cochise County stopped a Ford pickup truck on Merritt Avenue, occupied by two male Mexican nationals, ages 37 and 41, both illegally present in the United States. A search of the vehicle revealed one .40 caliber and three 9 mm handguns within arm’s reach of the men.

Agents arrested the men for being in the country illegally with firearms and seized the weapons for processing. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office impounded the vehicle.

Collaboration between state, tribal, local, and federal law enforcement agencies provides a greater force to combat transnational criminal activity in southern Arizona, improving the safety of our border communities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.