Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents Foil Smuggling Events at Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint

Wellton, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint made five arrests and seized $247,000 worth of narcotics in two events over the weekend.

At 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, Wellton Station agents referred a white 2016 Honda City for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two false compartments in the floorboard containing 13 packages of methamphetamine and six packages of heroin. The methamphetamine weighed 36.9 pounds with an estimated value of $110,848. The heroin weighed 7.8 pounds with an estimated value of $136,108. The driver, a 31-year-old Border Crossing Card holder from Mexico, was arrested for drug smuggling.

At 1:00 a.m. today, a gray 1999 Ford Explorer exited the highway and attempted to drive around the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint. An immigration stop was conducted on the vehicle, which was occupied by one female driver, three males, and two small children. The driver, a 22-year-old Glendale resident, and two small children were U.S. citizens. The three male passengers were Mexican nationals unlawfully present in the United States.

The driver was arrested for human smuggling and the three Mexican nationals were arrested for immigration violations. The children were turned over to the custody of a relative.

The contraband and both vehicles have been seized.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through Southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.