Border Patrol rescues fifteen illegal aliens and recovers one deceased

Edinburg, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents continue rescue efforts in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Tuesday, Falfurrias agents responded to three separate 911 calls resulting in the rescue of five illegal aliens who were lost in the brush after they were abandoned by smugglers. Agents provided basic medical attention and transported them to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station for processing.

Later that day, agents encountered a Honduran woman and her juvenile son who were abandoned near Fronton, Texas. The woman began to vomit and became unresponsive. Agents extracted the woman from the dense foliage and requested an ambulance. The woman was transported and admitted to the hospital where she is currently being treated for heat related illnesses.

Hours later, Brownsville agents encountered a distressed Mexican man complaining of back pain after illegally entering the United States. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) evaluated the man and requested local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to transport the man to a local hospital.

Later that evening, a Weslaco agent discovered the body of a deceased man south of Pharr, Texas. Agents contacted local authorities and the Justice of the Peace who had the body transported to the Hidalgo County Coroner’s Office.

On Wednesday, agents responded to three separate calls from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) regarding groups of subjects who were abandoned by smugglers and lost in the ranchlands near Falfurrias, Texas. Agents responded to GPS coordinates provided by BSCO and located a total of seven illegal aliens. One of the men was transported to a local hospital due to a heat related illness.

Shortly after, Rio Grande City agents encountered a distressed Guatemalan man who appeared to be suffering from heat related injuries near La Grulla. Agents quickly moved the man to an accessible location and requested EMS to transport the subject to a local hospital for medical treatment.

All subjects will be processed accordingly.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives. Call 911 to report suspicious activity; “They’re humans, not cargo!”