National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk and Border Patrol K9 Team Arrest 4 Illegal Aliens

Ruby, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents partnered with Arizona National Guard, under Operation Guardian Support, using a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to arrest four illegal aliens Tuesday afternoon south of Ruby, located northwest of Nogales.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Mobile Response Team along with a canine team boarded the UH-60 Blackhawk after receiving a report of four suspected illegal aliens walking in a remote mountain area. The flight crew dropped the team off near the location and the canine quickly tracked an odor it is trained to detect, leading to the arrest of four individuals wearing camouflage attempting to hide from agents.

During processing, agents identified the group as Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States. They are being processed for immigration violations.

As part of OGS, Guardsmen have been providing aerial support with UH-72 Lakota aircraft, equipped with surveillance capabilities and UH-60 Blackhawks capable of inserting agents into remote rugged areas to make arrests and rescues.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has a decades-long relationship working with the Department of Defense. The National Guard supports CBP with aerial detection, repairing border infrastructure and logistical support so that CBP resources can focus on enforcing immigration laws.