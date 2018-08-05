Nogales Border Patrol K9 Team Helps Seize Marijuana Bundles

Amado, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a 54-year-old Tucson man after finding 12 marijuana bundles concealed in his vehicle Tuesday afternoon at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint in Amado, Arizona.

Agents referred the male driver of a Toyota Tundra for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 153 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine. The marijuana has an estimated value of nearly $56,200.

Agents seized the vehicle and drugs after the driver was arrested for narcotics smuggling.