Nogales CBP Officers Arrest Sex Offender

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a Mexican national Saturday involved in connection with a previous conviction for sexual assault of a minor in Colorado.

Officers at the Morley Pedestrian Gate referred a 61-year-old Mexican male for further inspection, as he attempted to enter the United States from Mexico on Saturday morning.

The subject presented himself as the owner of a Laser Visa, but was questioned further after a CBP officer suspected him to be an imposter. Further queries determined the subject has a 2006 conviction for Sexual Assault of a minor, which he served a 30-month jail sentence. He now faces felony prosecution for re-entry after deportation.

The subject was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshal’s Service.