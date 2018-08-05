Agents Arrest 3 Illegal Aliens Eluding Immigration Checkpoint

Whetstone, Arizona - Willcox Station Border Patrol agents arrested three illegal aliens in a Jeep Cherokee after they attempted to avoid the State Route 90 immigration checkpoint near Whetstone Saturday evening.

A concerned citizen notified agents at the immigration checkpoint that a vehicle drove across the median and turned around just before the checkpoint. Agents located the Jeep and conducted an immigration stop near the intersection of Highways 90 and 82, and identified all three occupants as illegal aliens.

The two passengers, a 31-year-old from Nicaragua and 41-year-old Mexican national, will be processed for immigration violations. The driver, a 36-year-old Mexican national, faces immigration and smuggling charges.