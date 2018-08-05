2 Women Arrested for Smuggling Dangerous Drugs

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested two passengers on commercial shuttles for attempting to smuggle dangerous narcotics through the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint over the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, two shuttle vans were referred for a secondary immigration inspection of its passengers. During the first inspection, agents discovered an adult female passenger in possession of almost a pound of black tar heroin. A couple of hours later, a juvenile female in a second shuttle was found in possession of half a pound of methamphetamine.

Agents arrested both subjects and seized the drugs. The juvenile, a 17-year-old U.S. citizen was turned over to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department. The 27-year-old Mexican national woman was charged federally for possession with intent to distribute heroin.