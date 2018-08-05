Border Agents Encounter 95 Aliens in Desolate Desert

Lukeville, Arizona - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents responded to a report early Saturday from a National Park Service ranger about a large group of illegal aliens approximately 8 miles west of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

When agents arrived at the location, they encountered 95 foreign nationals who crossed the border illegally. The group consisted of multiple families, ranging in age from 3 months to 60 years, from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Agents transported the group, found to be in good health, to the Ajo Border Patrol station for processing before being turned over to the Enforcement Removal Office within Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Border Patrol’s mission is to protect U.S. borders between official ports of entry and agents are equally concerned with the safety of anyone they encounter. Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials continue to publicize warnings about the dangers of entering the U.S. illegally; especially during the summer months when temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.