Nogales CBP Officers Arrest Body Carriers

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested two U.S. women for attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into the United States over the weekend, worth nearly $20,000.

CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 32-year-old woman for further inspection at a Pedestrian lane on Friday evening. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, officers seized more than .60 pound of fentanyl, which were found within her body cavities, and beneath her interior undergarments, worth nearly $19,000.

Saturday afternoon, officers working the Morley Pedestrian Crossing referred a 44-year-old woman for a further search as she attempted to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico. Following a positive alert by a canine, officers seized nearly .34 pound of methamphetamine, which was concealed within a feminine hygiene product. The drugs have an estimated value of just more than $1,000.

Officers seized the drugs. Both subjects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations following their arrests.