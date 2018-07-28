Nogales CBP Officers Seize $111K in Meth

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested two female U.S. citizens and a male Mexican national in separate failed attempts to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States over the weekend.

On Friday, CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 40-year-old woman for further questioning at the pedestrian lanes, where a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. The subject agreed to remove half-a-pound of methamphetamine from her vaginal cavity. The drugs have an estimated value of $1,400.

Similarly, on Saturday, officers at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing referred a 25-year-old woman for additional inspection, where a CBP canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. The subject volunteered to remove half a pound of methamphetamine from her vaginal cavity. The drugs have an estimated value of nearly $1,400.

Also on Saturday, officers at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 37-year-old male for further inspection of his Ford truck. A CBP canine alert led to the discovery of more than 36 pounds of meth, which was concealed within the truck’s tailgate. The value of the meth is more than $108,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subjects were all arrested turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.