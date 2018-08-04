San Luis CBP Officers Seize Meth and Fentanyl Pills

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men in failed attempts to smuggle nearly 74 pounds of meth, and nearly four ounces of suspected fentanyl pills into the U.S. through Arizona’s Port of San Luis during the weekend.

Officers referred a 27-year-old man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico in a Chevy truck. When officers searched the vehicle a CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to nearly 74 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the vehicle’s gas tank. The methamphetamine has a street value of nearly $220,000.

On Saturday morning, a 43-year-old man applied for admission into the U.S. at the pedestrian crossing. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to discover one package of suspected fentanyl pills with an approximate weight of four ounces, on his person.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.