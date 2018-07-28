San Luis CBP Officers Seize 75 Pounds of Smuggled Drugs

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican national in a failed attempt to smuggle nearly 75 pounds of drugs into the U.S. through Arizona’s Port of San Luis Tuesday.

Officers referred a 21-year-old man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico in a Mercury SUV. When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered 9 pounds of heroin, 65 pounds of methamphetamine, and almost 70 suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle’s quarter panels. The heroin has a street value of nearly $150,000 and the methamphetamine has an approximate value of $195,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.