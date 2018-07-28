Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man with Criminal History

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Border Patrol agents apprehended a previously-deported, and convicted sex offender Friday night in downtown Nogales.

Victor Rivera-Hernandez, a 29-year-old Mexican national, was convicted in two separate incidents in West Covina and Los Angeles, California in 2008 for indecent exposure. He was sentenced to eight years’ probation and one year in jail.

Rivera will remain in federal custody to face charges for illegal re-entry of an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.