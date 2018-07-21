Lukeville CBP Officers Arrest Methamphetamine Smuggler

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested a 22-year old Phoenix man after seizing nearly $56,000 worth of methamphetamine Wednesday.

Officers referred the man for a secondary inspection of his Chevy truck as he applied to return to the United States from Mexico. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading to the quarter panel of his vehicle where officers discovered almost 19 pounds of meth.

Officers arrested the subject and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized.